Lost: Garbage Can

Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Launches a Holiday Shopping Passport
The local holiday shopping initiative this year from the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is a
Holiday Shopping Passport.
Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the chamber, said the chamber handed out cards during the Christmas on Main event and the Santa Clause Parade last weekend. When shopping at participating businesses, resident with the cards will receive a sticker. After collecting eight stickers, they can drop the cards off at the chamber office at Room 124 in the back of the Antigonish Town and County Library, which will gain entry into a prize draw on December 21.
The three prizes include a 7,500 watt generator from Canadian Tire, a collection of gift cards from businesses such as Gabrieau’s Bistro, Canadian Tire, Nepsis Floatation, and Lin’s Chinese Restaurant, and the other prize is a gift card from Antigonish 5 to a Dollar, and some holiday crafts donated by L’Arche Hearts and Hands.
The list of participating businesses can be found on the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Web site. Kaiser said there is a limited quantity of passport cards available at the businesses, and there is also some remaining at the chamber office.
Federal government to assist Charities and Non-Profit Organizations
Help is on the way from the federal government for charities and non-profits organizations
hard hit as a result of several factors in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Ottawa has launched a $400 million fund. Fraser says the money will be distributed to these organizations through the Red Cross, the United Way, and the Community Foundations of Canada.
Fraser says to put these organizations on more solid footing, will have a lasting positive impact.
Information Session on Port Hastings Roundabout Redesign to be Held on December 5th
A public information session on the redesign for the Port Hastings roundabout is set for
Monday, December 5, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Port Hastings Fire Hall.
Keith Boddy, senior Highway design engineer with the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, said the department has be consulting with stakeholders and the public on the project for a couple of years. Through that, it was decided to re-evaluate the connectivity of Trunk 4 and Trunk 19 from a local perspective. Boddy said the idea is to keep traffic flowing as much as possible, noting the redesign is about 80-90 per cent complete. He added the key to the whole project is improving the safety and the operation of the intersection.
Boddy said construction of components of the roundabout not subject to the revision began last year, noting gravel has been placed and there is some rock anchoring work set for this winter while traffic is quieter.
He said Public Works is looking to do major construction work next summer.
With Winter Approaching, RCMP Urges Motorists to Be Prepared for the Conditions
With the winter weather upon us, the RCMP are asking drivers to take care and take precautions.
Antigonish RCMP Sergeant Warren MacBeath said preparedness measures include getting winter tires on your vehicle, leaving more space between yourself and other vehicles, and being aware of upcoming weather and road conditions.
Police are also asking drivers to remove snow from their vehicles, including the roof, hood, trunk, and all lights on the front and back. When we do get an accumulation of snow leading to snowbanks, they can reduce visibility to pedestrians and other traffic so extra caution is advised.
MacBeath noted the winter overnight parking ban is in place in the Town of Antigonish and parts of the county starting December 1.
Federal Government Announces Funding to Upgrade Commercial Cable Building Property and Canso Waterfront
The federal government kicked in funds to upgrade tourism infrastructure in Canso.
Earlier today, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a non-repayable contribution of $490,000, through ACOA’s Innovative Communities Fund, to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. Kelloway made the announcement on behalf of the Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.
The funding will help the municipality upgrade tourism infrastructure at the historic Commercial Cable building site in Hazel Hill. The building was torn down in 2017, leaving massive granite foundation stones. Improvements to the site will include stabilization of the foundation, the addition of railings, decking and lighting, landscaping, and
interpretation panels.
The investment will also support enhancements to the Canso waterfront, including lighting upgrades to the Harbourfront Trail, the addition of a small bandstand, three waterfront kiosks and accessible washroom facilities, as well as the expansion of the boardwalk.
Post-Secondary Students on Nova Scotia Student Assistance to Receive a $550 to Cope with the Rising Cost of Living
Provincial officials say it’s a way to help post-secondary students with the rising cost of living.
About 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia student assistance this academic year will receive a one time payment of $550.
The grant will not have to be repaid. The province says it will cost government $6.2 million, money that became available due to one-time savings within the student loan program.
Students don’t have to apply; the grant will be deposited automatically into the bank accounts of most eligible students in January.
Environment Canada Watching System that Will Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain
Environment Canada is warning of an approaching disturbance that will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the province, beginning Wednesday night.
The national weather forecaster has issued a special weather statement saying maximum wind gusts could reach 80 to 100 kilometres an hour, with stronger coastal gusts possible. Total rainfall amounts are expected in the 40 to 60 millimetre range, with higher amounts possible in some areas.
Very strong southerly winds will develop late Wednesday in advance of the system. The storm will bring intense rain in a fairly short period of time, with pooling on roads possible. The winds may toss objects like decorations. Tree branches could also break and some power outages may occur.
Basketball’s Katie Upham and Deon Ejim named St. FX Athletes of the Week
X-Women Basketball guard Katie Upham was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.
Upham, a fourth year student from North River, NS played two strong games for the X-Women this weekend. In Friday’s 79-57 win at Dalhousie she scored 9 points and had 8 rebounds and 11 assists, breaking the STFX single-game assist record in the process. In Saturday’s close loss to UNB, she contributed 4 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.
X-Men Basketball forward Deon Ejim was named STFX
Male Athlete of the Week. Ejim, a third year Business student from Brampton, ON played two strong games for the X-Men in a pair of weekend wins. In Friday’s come-from-behind 91-88 overtime win over U SPORTS No. 10 ranked Dalhousie in Halifax, Ejim was the player of the game as he had a big double-double night, scoring 30 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. In Saturday’s 92-77 win over UNB at home, Ejim scored 11 points and added 2 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks