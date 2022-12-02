Federal Government’s Children’s Dental Benefit Begins

Parents can now apply with the Canada Revenue Agency to receive the children’s dental benefit.
The benefit, which came into effect December 1st, is to be used on dental services is for children under 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it will provide up to $1,300 over two years to get the dental care they need. Kelloway says this is the first step by the federal government in developing a Canada-wide dental plan to ensure everyone has access to dental care.
Other measures coming in this month as part of federal efforts to provide cost-of-living relief to low income Canadians includes a one-time rental supplement of $500 for low-income households. That becomes available on December 12th.
A permanent update to the Canada Labour Code that requires federally regulated industries to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees also takes effect this week.
Recent holiday celebrations in Antigonish, including the Santa Claus parade and Christmas on Main, have been deemed a success.
Town of Antigonish marketing and communications officer Shannon Long described the Christmas on the main event, featuring a concert by Heather Rankin and performances by Smith highland dancers, as phenomenal , noting it was lovely to see some many people out and about in the downtown.
As for the Santa Claus Parade, the first since 2019, it went off well despite rescheduling due to inclement weather.
Santa’s tour through the county is set for Saturday and Sunday, and there is a holiday skate set for December 11. For a full schedule, visit the Town of Antigonish’s Web site.
The annual municipal overnight winter parking ban for the Town of Antigonish is in effect from December 1 to April 15. The ban includes all Town-owned streets and parking lots as well as streets and parking lots on StFX Campus.
Shannon Long, marketing and communications officer with the Town, said the idea behind the ban is to keep streets as clear as possible so public works crews and contractors can perform the appropriate snow removal and salting through the winter to keep streets safe.
A release from the town states the ban is enforced from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only.
Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking, or whether a person received a notification, vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night if a vehicle is deemed to be interfering with snow-clearing operations.
The Towns of New Glasgow and the Town of Trenton have a similar parking ban running between December 1 and April 1, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. as well as during snow storms.
The local holiday shopping initiative this year from the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce is a Holiday Shopping Passport.
Holiday Shopping Passport
Holiday Shopping Passport.
Lauren Kaiser, executive director of the chamber, said the chamber handed out cards during the Christmas on Main event and the Santa Clause Parade last weekend. When shopping at participating businesses, resident with the cards will receive a sticker. After collecting eight stickers, they can drop the cards off at the chamber office at Room 124 in the back of the Antigonish Town and County Library, which will gain entry into a prize draw on December 21.
The three prizes include a 7,500 watt generator from Canadian Tire, a collection of gift cards from businesses such as Gabrieau’s Bistro, Canadian Tire, Nepsis Floatation, and Lin’s Chinese Restaurant, and the other prize is a gift card from Antigonish 5 to a Dollar, and some holiday crafts donated by L’Arche Hearts and Hands.
The list of participating businesses can be found on the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Web site. Kaiser said there is a limited quantity of passport cards available at the businesses, and there is also some remaining at the chamber office.
Help is on the way from the federal government for charities and non-profits organizations
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (right) with 989XFM News Director Ken Kingston during a recent visit to the radio station.
hard hit as a result of several factors in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Ottawa has launched a $400 million fund. Fraser says the money will be distributed to these organizations through the Red Cross, the United Way, and the Community Foundations of Canada.
Fraser says to put these organizations on more solid footing, will have a lasting positive impact.
A public information session on the redesign for the Port Hastings roundabout is set for
Swing bridge at the Canso Causeway, Port Hastings. (Government of Nova Scotia photo)
Monday, December 5, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Port Hastings Fire Hall.
Keith Boddy, senior Highway design engineer with the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works, said the department has be consulting with stakeholders and the public on the project for a couple of years. Through that, it was decided to re-evaluate the connectivity of Trunk 4 and Trunk 19 from a local perspective. Boddy said the idea is to keep traffic flowing as much as possible, noting the redesign is about 80-90 per cent complete. He added the key to the whole project is improving the safety and the operation of the intersection.
Boddy said construction of components of the roundabout not subject to the revision began last year, noting gravel has been placed and there is some rock anchoring work set for this winter while traffic is quieter.
He said Public Works is looking to do major construction work next summer.
Please be advised that there will be a Sensory Sensitive section of the New Glasgow Fire Department Santa Claus Parade from Viola's Way to Jury Street in support of Autism NS Pictou County Chapter. Parade participants will be asked to turn off strobe lights and turn down music.
Bus 374, driven by Fred Smith taking students home from Antigonish Education Centre, Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School, H.M. MacDonald Elementary School, and St Andrew Junior School is travelling 30 minutes late this afternoon.
