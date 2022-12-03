Tim Horton's Antigonish
Sports Roundup – December 3

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport: In Hockey, the Saint Mary’s Huskies won their third straight, a 4-3 defeat of the X-Men in Halifax. The X-Men have 17 points on the season so far, good for fifth place in the AUS standings heading into the holiday break.

U15: The Novas host The Rangers at the Antigonish Arena at 5, and the WearWell Bombers are in Cole Harbour to play the New Scotland Storm at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are in Truro to take on the Thunder at 6.

U18: The Pictou County Weeks Majors doubled Steele Subaru 4-2 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

NS Junior: Will Fitzsimmons and Zachary Lorette both had hat tricks as the Bulldogs walloped Cumberland County 12-2 at the Antigonish Arena. In Port Hawkesbury, the Strait Pirates outscored the Pictou County Scotians 5-2.

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers play tonight at 7 at home against the Valley Wildcats.

High School Hockey: Tonight, the CEC Cougars host the North Nova Gryphons at 6:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and then won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games.

Former Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and Columbus beat the Jets 4-1. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. He played his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January of 2021.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O-G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, who trailed by 36 points midway through the second quarter. The Raptors are back in Toronto to host Orlando tonight.

Dillon Brooks of Mississauga, Ontario had 17 points to help Memphis beat Philadelphia 117-109, the Grizzlies’ third win in four games. Memphis won despite an excellent night from Sixers all-star centre Joel Embiid, who had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Jacob deGrom is headed to the free-spending Texas Rangers, who believe the health risk is worth the potential reward in trying to end a six-year run of losing. The two-time Cy Young Award winner agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract today, leaving the New York Mets after nine seasons _ the past two shortened substantially by injuries.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh continues to make swimming history. The 16-year-old from Toronto recorded the fourth fastest 400-metre individual medley time in history to win at the U-S Open. McIntosh’s time of four minutes 28.61 seconds lowered her own world junior and Canadian records in the event.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Group Stage
South Korea 2 Portugal 1
Uruguay 2 Ghana 0
Switzerland 3 Serbia 2
Cameroon 1 Brazil 0

NHL
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Columbus 4 Winnipeg 1
Nashville 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

NBA
Brooklyn 114 Toronto 105
Charlotte 117 Washington 116
Atlanta 117 Denver 109
L.A. Lakers 133 Milwaukee 129
Miami 120 Boston 116
Cleveland 107 Orlando 96
New Orleans 117 San Antonio 99
Memphis 117 Philadelphia 109
Houston 122 Phoenix 121
Utah 127 Indiana 111
Golden State 119 Chicago 111

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup – Round of 16 at Al Rayyan, Qatar
Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m.
Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

NHL
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA
Dallas at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.

New Book Celebrations Rug Hooking and and the contribution of New Glasgow’s Garrett Family

A new book celebrates Nova Scotia’s rug hooking heritage and a Pictou County family’s

Cover of “The Garrett Bluenose Patterns”

connection in producing patterns that were sold around the world.

“The Garrett Bluenose Patterns” from Nimbus Publishing and compiled by The Teachers Branch of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia, tells the story of New Glasgow’s Garrett family, who for 80 years made hundreds of patterns.

One of the editors of the book, Ruth Downing, says the Garrett family began composing patterns more than a century ago.

 

Downing says the Garrett family designs became very popular, carried by large retailers such as Woolworths and Eaton’s.   In their heyday in the 1920’s, they were the largest producers of patterns in the world.

Downing says the book includes photographs of completed Garrett rug hooking patterns, as well as some of the stencils.

There’s also detailed notes and instructions on rug hooking in the book, including tips for those who are beginning the craft.

X-Ring Ceremony to be Held Saturday

The Annual StFX X Ring Ceremony is set for Saturday, December 3. 936 students will receive

X-Ring

their class rings at the ceremony, with 63 students unable to attend.

The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is X allum and ’98 grad Dr. Tania Sullivan, head of the ER at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. and can be viewed online at the St. FX Facebook page.

New Glasgow and Torchlight Bioresources launches Biomass District Heating System Feasbility Study

The Town of New Glasgow and TorchLight Bioresources are undergoing a feasibility study

Biomass Heating Plant

looking at a community-wide biomass district heating system.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the idea stems from work through the town’s climate action plan, noting council felt it was an opportunity worth investigating. She said council met with Torchlight representatives a couple of years ago, and they looked into district heating.

Dicks said they are currently in a consultation period. Interested parties can fill out a questionnaire found on the Heat New Glasgow Facebook page. In the New Year, the plan is to have in-person consultations, noting one of the big early steps is educating residents on the concept of district energy heating, which is fueled by biomass and can distribute heat to multiple buildings in a neighbourhood. Dicks said they are hoping to have some kind of recommendation by the end of next year.

Federal Government’s Children’s Dental Benefit Begins

Parents can now apply with the Canada Revenue Agency to receive the children’s dental benefit.

 

The benefit, which came into effect December 1st, is to be used on dental services is for children under 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year.  Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it will provide up to $1,300 over two years to get the dental care they need.  Kelloway says this is the first step by the federal government in developing a Canada-wide dental plan to ensure everyone has access to dental care.

 

 

Other measures coming in this month as part of federal efforts to provide cost-of-living relief to low income Canadians includes a one-time rental supplement of $500 for low-income households.  That becomes available on December 12th.

 

A permanent update to the Canada Labour Code that requires federally regulated industries to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees also takes effect this week.

Holiday Celebrations in Antigonish Declared a Success

Recent holiday celebrations in Antigonish, including the Santa Claus parade and Christmas on Main, have been deemed a success.

Town of Antigonish marketing and communications officer Shannon Long described the Christmas on the main event, featuring a concert by Heather Rankin and performances by Smith highland dancers, as phenomenal , noting it was lovely to see some many people out and about in the downtown.

As for the Santa Claus Parade, the first since 2019, it went off well despite rescheduling due to inclement weather.

 

Santa’s tour through the county is set for Saturday and Sunday, and there is a holiday skate set for December 11. For a full schedule, visit the Town of Antigonish’s Web site.

Winter Parking Bans Come into Effect in Antigonish, New Glasgow and Trenton

The  annual municipal overnight winter parking ban for the Town of Antigonish is in effect from December 1 to April 15. The ban includes all Town-owned streets and parking lots as well as streets and parking lots on StFX Campus.

Shannon Long, marketing and communications officer with the Town, said the idea behind the ban is to keep streets as clear as possible so public works crews and contractors can perform the appropriate snow removal and salting through the winter to keep streets safe.

A release from the town states the ban is enforced from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only. 

Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking, or whether a person received a notification, vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night if a vehicle is deemed to be interfering with snow-clearing operations.

The Towns of New Glasgow and the Town of Trenton have a similar parking ban running between December 1 and April 1, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. as well as during snow storms.

New Glasgow Parking Meter Revenue in December going to Pictou County Fuel Fund

The Town of New Glasgow is offering 3-hour metered parking by donation in the Downtown core for the month of December as customers and local businesses get started on their holiday shopping.

All funds collected through the meters in the month of December will be donated to the Pictou County Fuel Fund.

Glasgow Square parking lot is also free for customer parking and employees in Downtown New Glasgow are encouraged to park in the free parking lot near the Farmers Market Dome.

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in latest setting by the Utility and Review Board

Gasoline and diesel prices are down.

The Utility and Review Board set their weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline fell 6.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.51 in the eastern mainland and $1.51.8 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down by 1.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $2.43 in the eastern mainland and $2.43.8 on Cape Breton.