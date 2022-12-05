Tim Horton's Antigonish
Antigonish County Council’s Motion to Move Ahead with Consolidation to be Challenged in Court

A citizens group has announced plans to legally challenge a motion by Antigonish County

Local residents attending the special meeting of Antigonish County Council on October 20th

Council to move ahead with consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish.  The group, called Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last Monday it intends to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion.

Spokesperson Anne-Marie Long says Let Antigonish Decide is asking the court to nullify the motion because it believes the municipality has gone well beyond  powers granted to them under the Municipal Government Act.

 

 

Long says a formal application with the Supreme Court will be filed later this month.

 

The group is also planning a series of public meetings billed as community updates in Heatherton on December 12th, Lakevale on December 14th and Antigonish on December 16th.  Times and locations for the meetings will be posted on their Facebook page and web site.

Antigonish Food Bank Noticing an Increase in Demand for Service

One of the leads with a local food bank says he has seen a recent uptick in the number of people looking for service.

Tom Montrose, president of the Antigonish Community Food Bank, said the local facility helps between 350 and 400 residents a month, noting things picked up a bit over the last few months with fuel prices on the rise. When asked about the status of donations to the facility, Montrose said it warms his heart, adding he appreciates the work of Sobey`s and Superstore for their Second Harvest initiative.

The Antigonish Community Food Bank is located at 166 College Street.

Federal Government Supports Transit Services During Pandemic

Recently, the provincial government announced it is distributing $10.9 million to transit service providers throughout the province to offset revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of local transit companies received support.  The funding comes from a federal investment of $750 million to help municipalities across the country maintain transit service levels in the face of decreased ridership.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the beneficiaries include transit groups across the country.

 

Fixed route operators to receive support include Antigonish Community Transit with $101,620, Strait Area Transit with $101,472 for its Inverness service and Pictou County Transit with $109,722 for its Stellarton and New Glasgow Service.

 

Community Transit Operators to receive support include CHAD Transit in Pictou County with $96,167;  Antigonish Community Transit at $64,052; Cheticamp Transport Cooperative at $53,392; Strait Area Transit with $41,436, Transit Association of Guysborough with $15,012 and Victoria County Transit with $30,083.

More than 350 Students receive Degrees and Diplomas at St. FX Fall Convocation

It was a special day at St. FX University.  The post-secondary institution held its Fall Convocation

Faisal Joseph

Sunday, where more than 350 students received degrees and diplomas.

The university also conferred an Honourary Degree to a former student, 1982 graduate Faisal Joseph, an advocate for the Islamic community in Canada.  Joseph became a de facto spokesperson for the Islamic community following the 9-11 terrorist attacks in the United States, at a time when relations between Muslim and non-Muslim Canadians hit a low point.  The Truro native, a respected lawyer in London, Ontario continues to call for greater interfaith dialogue between Muslims and Christians.

In his address to convocation Joseph urged graduates to demonstrate an appreciation for others.

Joseph also advised graduates to identify their own biases, prejudices, and privileges; be open minded and not judgmental.

Also at convocation, this year’s St. FX Outreach Award was presented to Dr. Maureen Coady, who has been with the school’s Adult Education department since 2007. Coady has been active in her community with a number of organizations as a participant, facilitator, director, chair and advisor.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award was presented to Yogesh  Ghore. He has been teaching at the university’s Coady Institute since 2009.

One man dies and a woman seriously injured in Two Car Crash in James River

Antigonish County District RCMP say one person is dead and another has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a two car collision in James River.

Police say the crash occurred at 4:30 Saturday afternoon in a construction zone on Highway 104 near exit 30 involving a Toyota Yaris and a Toyota Corolla.  The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver and lone occupant of the Corolla, a 58-year-old Lower South River man was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the Yaris, a 21-year-old Trenton woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS personnel.

A traffic reconstructionist was called to the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

Highway 104 was closed for several hours.

St. FX Class of 2023 announces General Support Fund as Class Gift

StFX Class of 23 senior class co-presidents Ryder Ferris and Renee MacLeod announced the

Gilmora Hall, St. FX University, home of St. FX University’s Music Department. (Ken Kingston photo)

senior class gift from the 2023 grads is The unXpected Class of 2023 relief fund.

Ferris said it underscores the desire to help future students during their time at StFX.

McLeod said since arriving at the university, the 20203 class experienced a fair share of struggles including the pandemic, Hurricane Fiona, and the rising costs of essentials. Through that, she said the class demonstrated kindness, empathy, and hard work.

They are asking students to pledge the traditional amount of $20.23 towards the fund in recognition of their graduating year. Chancellor John Peacock, class of 63, announced he will match any donation made by members of the class of 2023, to a total of $5,000. People can donate online at stfx.ca@classof2023

X-Ring Ceremony Held at St. FX University on Saturday

StFX University hosted its annual X Ring ceremony Saturday afternoon, with 936 students

Dr. Tania Sullivan

getting their class ring.  There were 63 senior students who could not attend.

The guest speaker at the presentation was StFX allum and ’98 grad Dr. Tania Sullivan, head of the ER at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital. During her address to the graduates, Sullivan said

Sullivan studied medicine at McMaster before returning to the area to work at St. Martha`s Regional Hospital. She is also completing her masters in adult education at StFX, adding she felt honoured to address the X ring recipients.

As a physician, she noted she was asked several times about the best strategy for getting into medicine or other health care programs. Her answer is to be the best you, adding there is no right path to what you want, simply the one you can make.

During her address, Sullivan gave shoutouts to her ER team and other health care workers, as well as her own graduating class, noting her time at X set the stage for her current position. Speaking about the pandemic, she asked everyone to raise their hands if they remember where they were when the world changed.

Sullivan said the students about the get their rings made it there despite the unprecedented global upheaval and constant change, saying it speaks to their strength and character.

The Honorary X-Ring was presented to Andrew Beckett, former VP of Finance and Administration. He received the ring for making an extraordinary difference in the lives of students, the university, and the community.

St. FX University to Recognize more than 350 Graduates at Fall Convocation

St. FX University will recognize the achievements of more than 350 graduates at the school’s Fall

Charles V. Keating Centre, St. FX University. (Ken Kingston photo)

Convocation  this afternoon.

The university will also confer an Honourary Degree to 1982 St. FX graduate Faisal Joseph, an advocate for the Islamic community in Canada. At a time when relations between Muslim and non-Muslim Canadians hit a low point following the 9-11 terrorist attacks in September, 2001; Joseph became a de facto spokesperon for the Islamic community. Joseph, a respected lawyer in London. Ontario; continues to call for greater interfaith dialogue between Muslims and Christians.

This year’s St. FX Outreach Award will be presented to Dr. Maureen Coady, a faculty member with the university’s department of Adult Education since 2007. Coady has been active in her community with a number of organizations as a participant, facilitator, director, chair and advisor.

The Outstanding Staff Teaching Award is going to Yogesh (Yoe-gesh) Kumar Ghore (Gore-ay). He has been teaching at the university’s Coady Institute since 2009.

The Fall Convocation Ceremony will be held at the Charles V. Keating Centre at 3 p.m. The university will live-stream the ceremony,a link can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

Sports Roundup – December 4

LOCAL SPORTS

U15: Two losses for local teams, as the Novas fell 5-3 to the Rangers at Antigonish Arena, while the Wearwell Bombers were shut out 5-0 by the Storm. Today, the Novas host the Storm at Noon at the Arena, while the Bombers face the Gulls on the road.

U16 AAA: In Truro, the Cabot Highlanders lost 8-2 to the Fundy Thunder. Today, the two teams face off at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 12:30.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs are in Trenton tonight to face off with the Scotians at 6 pm.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers doubled the Valley Wildcats 6-3 at the Wellness Centre. Tonight, the Crushers play host to Amherst, puck drops at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2. With the Flames up 2-1, late in the third, Mangiapane and Ruzicka scored 55 seconds apart. After a John Carlson goal cut into Calgary’s lead, Elias Lindholm added an empty netter with four seconds left.

Bo Horvat scored with 50.1 seconds left in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Horvat and Brock Boeser also had goals for the Canucks in regulation. Boeser netted the game-tying marker almost 12 minutes into the third. Spencer Martin made 21 saves in the win.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has done it. He set the franchise record by pushing his point streak to 19 games after scoring short-handed and power-play goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Markham, Ontario native called it “special” and “hard to describe” to have his name etched in history.

The Toronto Raptors rebounded from two ugly losses to earn a 121-108 home win over the Orlando Magic. O-G Anunoby matched his season high with 32 points, Pascal Siakam recorded 26 points and 10 assists and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. The Raptors had lost 114-105 to Brooklyn where they were down by as much as 36 on Friday and also lost 126-108 to New Orleans on Wednesday.

Canadian Andrew Wiggins scored a season-best 36 points and matched his career high with eight three-pointers, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101. Stephen Curry scored 30 points with eight threes of his own to go with 10 assists. Jordan Poole started in place of a resting Klay Thompson and added 21 points and five assists.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander, the N-B-A’s third-leading scorer, sat out one game earlier this week with a bruised hip. But he had no trouble getting physical against Minnesota, making 10-of-17 shots and all 12 of his free throws.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Round of 16
Netherlands 3 United States 1
Argentina 2 Australia 1

NHL
Minnesota 5 Anaheim 4 (SO)
Edmonton 5 Montreal 3
Ottawa 5 San Jose 2
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Boston 5 Colorado 1
New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 2
Vegas 4 Detroit 1
Chicago 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Calgary 5 Washington 2
Florida 5 Seattle 1
Carolina 4 Los Angeles 2

NBA
Dallas 121 New York 100
Sacramento 123 L.A. Clippers 96
Milwaukee 105 Charlotte 96
Toronto 121 Orlando 108
Oklahoma City 135 Minnesota 128
Golden State 120 Houston 101
Portland 116 Utah 111

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup – Round of 16
France vs. Poland, 10 a.m.
England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

NHL
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

NBA
Denver at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

NFL
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Denver at Baltimore, 1 pm.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sports Roundup – December 3

LOCAL SPORTS

University Sport: In Hockey, the Saint Mary’s Huskies won their third straight, a 4-3 defeat of the X-Men in Halifax. The X-Men have 17 points on the season so far, good for fifth place in the AUS standings heading into the holiday break.

U15: The Novas host The Rangers at the Antigonish Arena at 5, and the WearWell Bombers are in Cole Harbour to play the New Scotland Storm at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders are in Truro to take on the Thunder at 6.

U18: The Pictou County Weeks Majors doubled Steele Subaru 4-2 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

NS Junior: Will Fitzsimmons and Zachary Lorette both had hat tricks as the Bulldogs walloped Cumberland County 12-2 at the Antigonish Arena. In Port Hawkesbury, the Strait Pirates outscored the Pictou County Scotians 5-2.

Maritime Hockey League: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers play tonight at 7 at home against the Valley Wildcats.

High School Hockey: Tonight, the CEC Cougars host the North Nova Gryphons at 6:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and then won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games.

Former Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and Columbus beat the Jets 4-1. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. He played his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January of 2021.

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O-G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, who trailed by 36 points midway through the second quarter. The Raptors are back in Toronto to host Orlando tonight.

Dillon Brooks of Mississauga, Ontario had 17 points to help Memphis beat Philadelphia 117-109, the Grizzlies’ third win in four games. Memphis won despite an excellent night from Sixers all-star centre Joel Embiid, who had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Jacob deGrom is headed to the free-spending Texas Rangers, who believe the health risk is worth the potential reward in trying to end a six-year run of losing. The two-time Cy Young Award winner agreed to a $185 million, five-year contract today, leaving the New York Mets after nine seasons _ the past two shortened substantially by injuries.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh continues to make swimming history. The 16-year-old from Toronto recorded the fourth fastest 400-metre individual medley time in history to win at the U-S Open. McIntosh’s time of four minutes 28.61 seconds lowered her own world junior and Canadian records in the event.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Group Stage
South Korea 2 Portugal 1
Uruguay 2 Ghana 0
Switzerland 3 Serbia 2
Cameroon 1 Brazil 0

NHL
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Columbus 4 Winnipeg 1
Nashville 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

NBA
Brooklyn 114 Toronto 105
Charlotte 117 Washington 116
Atlanta 117 Denver 109
L.A. Lakers 133 Milwaukee 129
Miami 120 Boston 116
Cleveland 107 Orlando 96
New Orleans 117 San Antonio 99
Memphis 117 Philadelphia 109
Houston 122 Phoenix 121
Utah 127 Indiana 111
Golden State 119 Chicago 111

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup – Round of 16 at Al Rayyan, Qatar
Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m.
Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

NHL
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

NBA
Dallas at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9 p.m.