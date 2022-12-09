Police lay Drug and Tobacco related charges After Searching a Property in Linwood

The Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a man with drug offences.
On December 5th as part of an ongoing investigation, Antigonish RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Antigonish County District RCMP and Guysborough County District RCMP, searched a property in Linwood, where a 35-year-old man was arrested. RCMP officers located and seized cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin, tobacco, cash and a trailer. The seizure is valued at approximately $500,000.
35-year-old Shane Thomas Richard, of Linwood, faces three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Unlawfully Possessing Unstamped Tobacco, Possessing Tobacco on Which Tax has Not Been Paid, and Possessing Tobacco Not Bearing a Prescribed Mark.
Richard was released on conditions, which includes a curfew, by a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 9 at 9:30 a.m.
The head of the Strait Regional Centre for Education stated there has been an uptick in absenteeism from local schools over the past number of weeks.
When asked about the numbers of students out sick, SRCE regional executive director Paul Landry pointed to a recent press conference held by Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Andrew Lynk, Chief and Chair of Pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre, regarding respiratory ilnesses in the province. During the conference, the doctors noted while covid 19 cases are declining they are seeing an increase in colds and flues.
Landry noted with an increase in these respiratory illnesses, we can expect to see an impact on schools.
Landry called it a monthly overall absenteeism percentage, noting it is sometimes higher or lower in some school communities, adding they saw an increase in absences in most local school communities over the past few weeks. While absences can be for a number of reasons, with it being flu season, Landry said they know a lot are due to illness.
Once they get out of flu season every year, Landry said they usually see numbers return to the normal range, which is typically 8-12 per cent. Since the return to school in September, Landry said they have been following public health guidelines, which includes encouraging vaccinations, frequent hand washing, and staying home if unwell.
Guysborough RCMP are investigating the sinking of a boat at a wharf in Canso.
RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said on November 26, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of a boat sunk at Tickle Wharf. He said the RCMP received a referral from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and they have contacted the owner of the boat.
Police are investigating the situation, with Marshall noting it is still early so they can’t say if the sinking was accidental or the result of criminality
Long-term care facilities and home-care agencies in the province are getting a boost.
The provincial government has announced it will commit $28.9 million in programs and initiatives for the continuing care system, including wound care, workplace safety, emergency preparedness and facility improvements.
There’s also funding for a pilot program called Capable, where a nurse, occupational therapist and a handy-person team up to help an older person live more independently, such as making changes to their home. Three teams will be trained and supported to serve about 300 clients over the next year.
Other funding commitments include $8.1 million to long-term care facilities to address staffing issues through the hiring of long-term care assistants, $5.1 million for outstanding capital funding requests and emergency repairs, and $4.6 million for infection control in facilities
X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is USports Male hockey player of the Week. Nelson, a third
Josh Nelson (St. FX Athletics photo)
year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week.
In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a hat trick on Friday, scoring all three X goals in their close 4-3 loss at SMU.
Nelson currently has 18 points on the season (13G, 5A), and his 13 goals is tied for second overall in U SPORTS and first in the AUS conference.
On November 18th, Colchester County District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in
Police photo of the Jaws of Life.
Pictou and Antigonish Counties, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a property in Lyons Brook. Officials seized a number of items, including a loaded rifle, shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools including the Barneys River Fire Department’s “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment.
After about $40,000 in equipment went missing from the fire hall in late October, Barney’s River Fire Department chief Joe MacDonald said the department was able to find replacements within about a week.
MacDonald said it’s nice to see some justice come out of the thefts, noting a lot of people were affected.
Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook faces seven counts of Break and Enter, eight counts of Theft, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Fraud, five counts of Using a Stolen Credit Card, two counts of Identity Theft and several firearms charges. Rice was remanded into custody and was set to appear in Truro Provincial Court Wednesday morning.
Starting this week, two new doctors, Dr. Kathryn Binnersley and Dr. Jasmine Lowry, will be working full time in their family medicine practice at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH). Both are graduates of the Dalhousie University Family Medicine Residency Program and have spent the past two years working as medical residents in Inverness and other areas of Cape Breton.
Heather Gillis, ICMH facility manager, stated she is grateful for the addition of the new doctors to the area. Brenda Rankin MacDonald, ICMH Charitable Foundation fundraising coordinator, state she is also excited for the new doctors.
Antigonish County resident Nicole Rovers will officially begin her new duties as a Provincial
Nicole Rovers (Communications Nova Scotia photo)
Court Judge next week.
A robing ceremony for Rovers will be held on Friday, December 16th at 2 p.m. Attendance at the robing ceremony is by invitation only. However the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Nova Scotia Court’s website at www.courts.ns.ca.
Rovers was appointed a Provincial Court Judge in June. For much of her legal career, she was as a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid, where she focused on family, criminal and appeal work.
RCMP has charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a crime spree in Pictou, Colcester and
Police photo of some of the items seized
East Hants Counties.
Police say the charges stem from a series of break-ins and thefts from October 25th to November 17th.
On November 16th in Colchester County, RCMP seized an abandoned enclosed trailer that had been stolen from Valley. Police later arrested a Lyons Brook man.
On November 18th, Colchester County District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a property in Lyons Brook. Officials seized a number of items, including a loaded rifle, shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools including the Barneys River Fire Department’s “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment.
Police also seized a truck that was reported stolen in Ontario in October.
Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook has been charged with seven counts of Break and Enter, eight counts of Theft, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Fraud, five counts of Using a Stolen Credit Card, two counts of Identity Theft and several firearms charges. Rice has been remanded in custody until an appearance in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
The Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a man with drug offences. On December 5th as part of an ongoing investigation, Antigonish RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Antigonish County District RCMP and Guysborough County District RCMP, searched a property in Linwood, where a 35-year-old man was arrested. […]
The head of the Strait Regional Centre for Education stated there has been an uptick in absenteeism from local schools over the past number of weeks. When asked about the numbers of students out sick, SRCE regional executive director Paul Landry pointed to a recent press conference held by Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer […]
X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is USports Male hockey player of the Week. Nelson, a third year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week. In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a […]