Everwind Fuels Registers its Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project in Point Tupper for Environmental Assessment

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime Junior: The Crushers are in New Brunswick – last night they doubled Campbellton 8-4. Tonight, they’re in Miramichi playing the Timberwolves at 7.

NS Junior: At the Antigonish Arena, the Bulldogs edged out the Scotians 3-2 in a shootout, while the Strait Pirates defeated the Miners 5-2 in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, the Bulldogs are in Membertou to play the Miners at 7:30.

U18: The CB West Islanders host the Wildcats at 6 on Saturday and 1 on Sunday. PC Weeks Majors host Cole Harbour at 6:30 on Saturday and 1 on Sunday.

U15: The Wear Well Bombers are in the Valley to play the Wildcats at 3, then the Novas play the New Scotland Storm in Cole Harbour at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Buccaneers at 6 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Maritime Major Female: The Subway Selects host the Western Capitals at the Hector Arena, Pictou at 4.

High School Hockey: The Northumberland Night Hawks are on the road to take on the Hants East Tigers tonight at 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat Minnesota 5-2 to snap a seven-game skid against the Wild. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist while Stuart Skinner made 42 saves. The Oilers have now won six of their last eight contests.

Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games and move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of Dallas.

Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since November 3rd.

Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime. Philadelphia recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers.

Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105. The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with almost three minutes remaining. He finished with 28 points. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go but the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late.

Jaren Jackson Junior had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 for their fifth straight victory. Canadian Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Mississauga, Ontario’s Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Quarterfinals

Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks)

Argentina 2 Netherlands 2 (Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks)

NHL

Columbus 3 Calgary 1

N.Y. Islanders 6 New Jersey 4

Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)

Washington 4 Seattle 1

Winnipeg 3 Chicago 1

Edmonton 5 Minnesota 2

N.Y. Rangers 2 Colorado 1 (SO)

Arizona 4 Boston 3

Vegas 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

San Jose 6 Anaheim 1

NBA

Orlando 113 Toronto 109

New York 121 Charlotte 102

Indiana 121 Washington 111

Brooklyn 120 Atlanta 116

Philadelphia 133 L.A. Lakers 122 (OT)

Sacramento 106 Cleveland 95

Memphis 114 Detroit 103

New Orleans 128 Phoenix 117

Minnesota 118 Utah 108

Milwaukee 106 Dallas 105

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup Quarterfinals

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

England vs. France, 2 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.