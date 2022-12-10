Tim Horton's Antigonish
Everwind Fuels Registers its Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project in Point Tupper for Environmental Assessment

The province announced EverWind Fuels Company will register the EverWind Point Tupper Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project – Phase 1 for environmental assessment, in accordance with the Environment Act . Public comments must be provided by January 18, to be considered in the assessment.

A release states the purpose of the proposed undertaking is to develop and operate a certified green energy hydrogen and ammonia production facility on an industrial property along the Strait of Canso near Port Hawkesbury. The project intends to begin construction in the Spring of 2023.

 

Copies of the environmental assessment registration information can be found at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Port Hawkesbury Library, the Department of Environment regional office in Port Hawkesbury and the environmental assessment  website when available.   

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall

You will be paying less at the pump.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices Friday.

Gasoline fell 8.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.42.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.43.2 on Cape Breton.

Diesel tumbled by 11.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.31.8 in the eastern mainland and $2.32.6 on Cape Breton.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says more federal assistance available for those affected by Hurricane Fiona

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says federal help is still available for area residents

Damage from post-Tropical Storm Fiona in Antigonish (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

recovering from the impact of Hurricane Fiona.

Kelloway says in the recent Fall Economic Statement, up to $1 billion has been set aside for hurricane recovery for businesses, organizations and other groups

Kelloway says it was also reaffirmed in the Fall Economic Statement that the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will provide support for community groups, hard-hit sectors and businesses. Government has committed up to $300 million over two years.

Kelloway says the ACOA funding would be a back-stop for those who may not qualify under the province’s disaster financial assistance.

Province to spend $4 million more to improve Roads

The province has committed an additional $4 million in its Rural Impact Mitigation program to improve roads.

The government had already increased the program by $11 million as well as adding $20 million more in the Gravel Road Capital Program.

Work to be completed by the end of the fiscal year will include rebuilding gravel roads, brush cutting, pavement patching, ditching, shoulder gravelling, guardrail repairs, shoreline protection and equipment purchases.

Government had already budgeted more than $62 million for the two programs, bringing the total amount to be spent to more than $66 million

Sports Roundup – December 10

LOCAL SPORTS

Maritime Junior: The Crushers are in New Brunswick – last night they doubled Campbellton 8-4. Tonight, they’re in Miramichi playing the Timberwolves at 7.

NS Junior: At the Antigonish Arena, the Bulldogs edged out the Scotians 3-2 in a shootout, while the Strait Pirates defeated the Miners 5-2 in Port Hawkesbury. Tonight, the Bulldogs are in Membertou to play the Miners at 7:30.

U18: The CB West Islanders host the Wildcats at 6 on Saturday and 1 on Sunday. PC Weeks Majors host Cole Harbour at 6:30 on Saturday and 1 on Sunday.

U15: The Wear Well Bombers are in the Valley to play the Wildcats at 3, then the Novas play the New Scotland Storm in Cole Harbour at 7.

U16 AAA: The Cabot Highlanders host the Buccaneers at 6 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Maritime Major Female: The Subway Selects host the Western Capitals at the Hector Arena, Pictou at 4.

High School Hockey: The Northumberland Night Hawks are on the road to take on the Hants East Tigers tonight at 7:30.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat Minnesota 5-2 to snap a seven-game skid against the Wild. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist while Stuart Skinner made 42 saves. The Oilers have now won six of their last eight contests.

Blake Wheeler scored early in the second period, David Rittich stopped 22 shots and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 for their fourth straight win. Cole Perfetti and Adam Lowry also scored to help the Jets win for the seventh time in eight games and move back into first place in the Central Division ahead of Dallas.

Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since November 3rd.

Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime. Philadelphia recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers.

Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105. The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with almost three minutes remaining. He finished with 28 points. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go but the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late.

Jaren Jackson Junior had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 for their fifth straight victory. Canadian Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Mississauga, Ontario’s Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Friday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Quarterfinals
Brazil 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia advances 4-2 on penalty kicks)
Argentina 2 Netherlands 2 (Argentina advances 4-3 on penalty kicks)

NHL
Columbus 3 Calgary 1
N.Y. Islanders 6 New Jersey 4
Pittsburgh 4 Buffalo 3 (OT)
Washington 4 Seattle 1
Winnipeg 3 Chicago 1
Edmonton 5 Minnesota 2
N.Y. Rangers 2 Colorado 1 (SO)
Arizona 4 Boston 3
Vegas 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)
San Jose 6 Anaheim 1

NBA
Orlando 113 Toronto 109
New York 121 Charlotte 102
Indiana 121 Washington 111
Brooklyn 120 Atlanta 116
Philadelphia 133 L.A. Lakers 122 (OT)
Sacramento 106 Cleveland 95
Memphis 114 Detroit 103
New Orleans 128 Phoenix 117
Minnesota 118 Utah 108
Milwaukee 106 Dallas 105

Saturday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup Quarterfinals
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.
England vs. France, 2 p.m.

NHL
Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

NBA
San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Police lay Drug and Tobacco related charges After Searching a Property in Linwood

The Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a man with drug offences.

On December 5th as part of an ongoing investigation, Antigonish RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Antigonish County District RCMP and Guysborough County District RCMP, searched a property in Linwood, where a 35-year-old man was arrested. RCMP officers located and seized cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin, tobacco, cash and a trailer. The seizure is valued at approximately $500,000.

35-year-old Shane Thomas Richard, of Linwood, faces three counts of  Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Unlawfully Possessing Unstamped Tobacco, Possessing Tobacco on Which Tax has Not Been Paid, and Possessing Tobacco Not Bearing a Prescribed Mark.

Richard was released on conditions, which includes a curfew, by a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Absenteeism Rising at Strait Regional Centre for Education

The head of the Strait Regional Centre for Education stated there has been an uptick in absenteeism from local schools over the past number of weeks.

When asked about the numbers of students out sick, SRCE regional executive director Paul Landry pointed to a recent press conference held by Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, and Dr. Andrew Lynk, Chief and Chair of Pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre, regarding respiratory ilnesses in the province. During the conference, the doctors noted while covid 19 cases are declining they are seeing an increase in colds and flues.

Landry noted with an increase in these respiratory illnesses, we can expect to see an impact on schools.

 

Landry called it a monthly overall absenteeism percentage, noting it is sometimes higher or lower in some school communities, adding they saw an increase in absences in most local school communities over the past few weeks. While absences can be for a number of reasons, with it being flu season, Landry said they know a lot are due to illness.

 

Once they get out of flu season every year, Landry said they usually see numbers return to the normal range, which is typically 8-12 per cent. Since the return to school in September, Landry said they have been following public health guidelines, which includes encouraging vaccinations, frequent hand washing, and staying home if unwell.

RCMP investigate Sinking of a Boat at a Wharf in Canso

Guysborough RCMP are investigating the sinking of a boat at a wharf in Canso.

RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said on November 26, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of a boat sunk at Tickle Wharf. He said the RCMP received a referral from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and they have contacted the owner of the boat.

Police are investigating the situation, with Marshall noting it is still early so they can’t say if the sinking was accidental or the result of criminality

Province announces Funding for Long-Term Care Facilities and Continuing Care

Long-term care facilities and home-care agencies in the province are getting a boost.

The provincial government has announced it will commit $28.9 million in programs and initiatives for the continuing care system, including wound care, workplace safety, emergency preparedness and facility improvements.

There’s also funding for a pilot program called Capable, where a nurse, occupational therapist and a handy-person team up to help an older person live more independently, such as making changes to their home. Three teams will be trained and supported to serve about 300 clients over the next year.

Other funding commitments include $8.1 million to long-term care facilities to address staffing issues through the hiring of long-term care assistants, $5.1 million for outstanding capital funding requests and emergency repairs, and $4.6 million for infection control in facilities

X-Men Hockey’s Josh Nelson named USports Male Hockey Player of the Week

X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is USports Male hockey player of the Week. Nelson, a third

Josh Nelson (St. FX Athletics photo)

year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week.

In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a hat trick on Friday, scoring all three X goals in their close 4-3 loss at SMU.

 Nelson currently has 18 points on the season (13G, 5A), and his 13 goals is tied for second overall in U SPORTS and first in the AUS conference. 

 