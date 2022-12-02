A new book celebrates Nova Scotia’s rug hooking heritage and a Pictou County family’s

connection in producing patterns that were sold around the world.

“The Garrett Bluenose Patterns” from Nimbus Publishing and compiled by The Teachers Branch of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia, tells the story of New Glasgow’s Garrett family, who for 80 years made hundreds of patterns.

One of the editors of the book, Ruth Downing, the Garrett family began composing patterns more than a century ago.

Downing says the Garrett family designs became very popular, carried by large retailers such as Woolworths and Eaton’s. In their heyday in the 1920’s, they were the largest producers of patterns in the world.

Downing says the book includes photographs of completed Garrett rug hooking patterns, as well as some of the stencils.

There’s also detailed notes and instructions on rug hooking in the book, including tips for those who are beginning the craft.