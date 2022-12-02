Dec 2: Adult Pickup hockey will be cancelled for this evening at the St. Mary’s Recplex.
Lost: Money
Lost: A sum of money Friday afternoon at the Antigonish Superstore parking lot. Call (902) 714-5779.
New Book Celebrations Rug Hooking and and the contribution of New Glasgow’s Garrett Family
A new book celebrates Nova Scotia’s rug hooking heritage and a Pictou County family’s
connection in producing patterns that were sold around the world.
“The Garrett Bluenose Patterns” from Nimbus Publishing and compiled by The Teachers Branch of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia, tells the story of New Glasgow’s Garrett family, who for 80 years made hundreds of patterns.
One of the editors of the book, Ruth Downing, the Garrett family began composing patterns more than a century ago.
Downing says the Garrett family designs became very popular, carried by large retailers such as Woolworths and Eaton’s. In their heyday in the 1920’s, they were the largest producers of patterns in the world.
Downing says the book includes photographs of completed Garrett rug hooking patterns, as well as some of the stencils.
There’s also detailed notes and instructions on rug hooking in the book, including tips for those who are beginning the craft.
X-Ring Ceremony to be Held Saturday
The Annual StFX X Ring Ceremony is set for Saturday, December 3. 936 students will receive
their class rings at the ceremony, with 63 students unable to attend.
The guest speaker for this year’s ceremony is X allum and ’98 grad Dr. Tania Sullivan, head of the ER at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.
The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. and can be viewed online at the St. FX Facebook page.
New Glasgow and Torchlight Bioresources launches Biomass District Heating System Feasbility Study
The Town of New Glasgow and TorchLight Bioresources are undergoing a feasibility study
looking at a community-wide biomass district heating system.
New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the idea stems from work through the town’s climate action plan, noting council felt it was an opportunity worth investigating. She said council met with Torchlight representatives a couple of years ago, and they looked into district heating.
Dicks said they are currently in a consultation period. Interested parties can fill out a questionnaire found on the Heat New Glasgow Facebook page. In the New Year, the plan is to have in-person consultations, noting one of the big early steps is educating residents on the concept of district energy heating, which is fueled by biomass and can distribute heat to multiple buildings in a neighbourhood. Dicks said they are hoping to have some kind of recommendation by the end of next year.
Federal Government’s Children’s Dental Benefit Begins
The benefit, which came into effect December 1st, is to be used on dental services is for children under 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it will provide up to $1,300 over two years to get the dental care they need. Kelloway says this is the first step by the federal government in developing a Canada-wide dental plan to ensure everyone has access to dental care.
Other measures coming in this month as part of federal efforts to provide cost-of-living relief to low income Canadians includes a one-time rental supplement of $500 for low-income households. That becomes available on December 12th.
A permanent update to the Canada Labour Code that requires federally regulated industries to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees also takes effect this week.
Holiday Celebrations in Antigonish Declared a Success
Recent holiday celebrations in Antigonish, including the Santa Claus parade and Christmas on Main, have been deemed a success.
Town of Antigonish marketing and communications officer Shannon Long described the Christmas on the main event, featuring a concert by Heather Rankin and performances by Smith highland dancers, as phenomenal , noting it was lovely to see some many people out and about in the downtown.
As for the Santa Claus Parade, the first since 2019, it went off well despite rescheduling due to inclement weather.
Santa’s tour through the county is set for Saturday and Sunday, and there is a holiday skate set for December 11. For a full schedule, visit the Town of Antigonish’s Web site.
Winter Parking Bans Come into Effect in Antigonish, New Glasgow and Trenton
The annual municipal overnight winter parking ban for the Town of Antigonish is in effect from December 1 to April 15. The ban includes all Town-owned streets and parking lots as well as streets and parking lots on StFX Campus.
Shannon Long, marketing and communications officer with the Town, said the idea behind the ban is to keep streets as clear as possible so public works crews and contractors can perform the appropriate snow removal and salting through the winter to keep streets safe.
A release from the town states the ban is enforced from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only.
Regardless of the status of an overnight winter parking, or whether a person received a notification, vehicles can be towed any time during the day or night if a vehicle is deemed to be interfering with snow-clearing operations.
The Towns of New Glasgow and the Town of Trenton have a similar parking ban running between December 1 and April 1, between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. as well as during snow storms.
New Glasgow Parking Meter Revenue in December going to Pictou County Fuel Fund
The Town of New Glasgow is offering 3-hour metered parking by donation in the Downtown core for the month of December as customers and local businesses get started on their holiday shopping.
All funds collected through the meters in the month of December will be donated to the Pictou County Fuel Fund.
Glasgow Square parking lot is also free for customer parking and employees in Downtown New Glasgow are encouraged to park in the free parking lot near the Farmers Market Dome.