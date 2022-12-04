More than 350 Students receive Degrees and Diplomas at St. FX Fall Convocation

LOCAL SPORTS

U15: Two losses for local teams, as the Novas fell 5-3 to the Rangers at Antigonish Arena, while the Wearwell Bombers were shut out 5-0 by the Storm. Today, the Novas host the Storm at Noon at the Arena, while the Bombers face the Gulls on the road.

U16 AAA: In Truro, the Cabot Highlanders lost 8-2 to the Fundy Thunder. Today, the two teams face off at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 12:30.

NS Junior: The Antigonish Bulldogs are in Trenton tonight to face off with the Scotians at 6 pm.

Maritime Junior: The Pictou County Weeks Crushers doubled the Valley Wildcats 6-3 at the Wellness Centre. Tonight, the Crushers play host to Amherst, puck drops at 7.

NATIONAL SPORTS

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2. With the Flames up 2-1, late in the third, Mangiapane and Ruzicka scored 55 seconds apart. After a John Carlson goal cut into Calgary’s lead, Elias Lindholm added an empty netter with four seconds left.

Bo Horvat scored with 50.1 seconds left in overtime and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Horvat and Brock Boeser also had goals for the Canucks in regulation. Boeser netted the game-tying marker almost 12 minutes into the third. Spencer Martin made 21 saves in the win.

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has done it. He set the franchise record by pushing his point streak to 19 games after scoring short-handed and power-play goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Markham, Ontario native called it “special” and “hard to describe” to have his name etched in history.

The Toronto Raptors rebounded from two ugly losses to earn a 121-108 home win over the Orlando Magic. O-G Anunoby matched his season high with 32 points, Pascal Siakam recorded 26 points and 10 assists and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. The Raptors had lost 114-105 to Brooklyn where they were down by as much as 36 on Friday and also lost 126-108 to New Orleans on Wednesday.

Canadian Andrew Wiggins scored a season-best 36 points and matched his career high with eight three-pointers, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101. Stephen Curry scored 30 points with eight threes of his own to go with 10 assists. Jordan Poole started in place of a resting Klay Thompson and added 21 points and five assists.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander, the N-B-A’s third-leading scorer, sat out one game earlier this week with a bruised hip. But he had no trouble getting physical against Minnesota, making 10-of-17 shots and all 12 of his free throws.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

World Cup – Round of 16

Netherlands 3 United States 1

Argentina 2 Australia 1

NHL

Minnesota 5 Anaheim 4 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Montreal 3

Ottawa 5 San Jose 2

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3 (OT)

Boston 5 Colorado 1

New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 2

Vegas 4 Detroit 1

Chicago 5 N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Calgary 5 Washington 2

Florida 5 Seattle 1

Carolina 4 Los Angeles 2

NBA

Dallas 121 New York 100

Sacramento 123 L.A. Clippers 96

Milwaukee 105 Charlotte 96

Toronto 121 Orlando 108

Oklahoma City 135 Minnesota 128

Golden State 120 Houston 101

Portland 116 Utah 111

Sunday’s Games (All Times Eastern)

World Cup – Round of 16

France vs. Poland, 10 a.m.

England vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Denver at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m.

NFL

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Denver at Baltimore, 1 pm.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.