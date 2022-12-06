Robing Ceremony for incoming Provincial Court Judge Nicole Rovers Set for December 16th

RCMP has charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a crime spree in Pictou, Colcester and

East Hants Counties.

Police say the charges stem from a series of break-ins and thefts from October 25th to November 17th.

On November 16th in Colchester County, RCMP seized an abandoned enclosed trailer that had been stolen from Valley. Police later arrested a Lyons Brook man.

On November 18th, Colchester County District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a property in Lyons Brook. Officials seized a number of items, including a loaded rifle, shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools including the Barneys River Fire Department’s “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment.

Police also seized a truck that was reported stolen in Ontario in October.

Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook has been charged with seven counts of Break and Enter, eight counts of Theft, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Fraud, five counts of Using a Stolen Credit Card, two counts of Identity Theft and several firearms charges. Rice has been remanded in custody until an appearance in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.