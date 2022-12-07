Two new Doctors added At Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Starting this week, two new doctors, Dr. Kathryn Binnersley and Dr. Jasmine Lowry, will be working full time in their family medicine practice at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH). Both are graduates of the Dalhousie University Family Medicine Residency Program and have spent the past two years working as medical residents in Inverness and other areas of Cape Breton.
Heather Gillis, ICMH facility manager, stated she is grateful for the addition of the new doctors to the area. Brenda Rankin MacDonald, ICMH Charitable Foundation fundraising coordinator, state she is also excited for the new doctors.
Antigonish County resident Nicole Rovers will officially begin her new duties as a Provincial
Nicole Rovers (Communications Nova Scotia photo)
Court Judge next week.
A robing ceremony for Rovers will be held on Friday, December 16th at 2 p.m. Attendance at the robing ceremony is by invitation only. However the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Nova Scotia Court’s website at www.courts.ns.ca.
Rovers was appointed a Provincial Court Judge in June. For much of her legal career, she was as a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid, where she focused on family, criminal and appeal work.
RCMP has charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a crime spree in Pictou, Colcester and
Police photo of some of the items seized
East Hants Counties.
Police say the charges stem from a series of break-ins and thefts from October 25th to November 17th.
On November 16th in Colchester County, RCMP seized an abandoned enclosed trailer that had been stolen from Valley. Police later arrested a Lyons Brook man.
On November 18th, Colchester County District RCMP, with assistance from their counterparts in Pictou and Antigonish Counties, as well as the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a property in Lyons Brook. Officials seized a number of items, including a loaded rifle, shotgun with ammunition, and many high-value tools including the Barneys River Fire Department’s “Jaws of Life” rescue equipment.
Police also seized a truck that was reported stolen in Ontario in October.
Aaron Eildert Rice of Lyons Brook has been charged with seven counts of Break and Enter, eight counts of Theft, three counts of Possession of Stolen Property, Fraud, five counts of Using a Stolen Credit Card, two counts of Identity Theft and several firearms charges. Rice has been remanded in custody until an appearance in Truro Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
A local fiddler was recognized for joining an elite group of young musicians. At last night’s monthly meeting, Pictou County council presented a certificate to 17 year-old Amelia Parker of Central West River, who was recently awarded the 2022 MusiCounts Amplify Scholarship. Parker is one of only 11 musicians to receive the scholarship this year, and the only Nova Scotian.
She has been playing the fiddle since the age of six, and will be joining Dalhousie University’s Music program next year.
Amelia is the niece of Warden Robert Parker and county councilor Dave Parker
Residents on a dirt road in Pictou County want help to deal with heavy truck traffic.
Harry Akins and Fred Rutledge made a presentation to county council on behalf of those living on the Glen Road, which has large trucks driving it several times a day, as it’s close to both a large gravel pit and a rock quarry. They say the road, with its sharp turns and frequent blind spots, is not safe for large vehicles, and because it is narrow and doesn’t have full shoulders or ditching, is dangerous for other vehicles sharing the road.
They noted that there have been a couple of incidents in the last few months of overturned trucks which resulted in injury to the drivers. Residents want to ban large trucks travelling on Glen Road, except for local deliveries.
Warden Robert Parker said that roads such as Glen Road are under provincial jurisdiction, but they will look at ways to press the province for a rule change at the next meeting of council
Pictou County Council is putting some of their Operating Reserve Fund toward the extensive
Tree damage on Grant Road near Waterside, Pictou County. (Communications Nova Scotia photo)
cleanup of fallen trees and other debris due to Hurricane Fiona.
At last night’s monthly meeting, council moved to put $969,338 from the Operating Reserve towards cleanup costs, with the expectation of recouping much of that money from disaster relief provided through the province and Ottawa.
While in Alberta, Central Nova MP and Immigration minister Sean Fraser helped welcome
Picture from Sean Fraser’s Facebook Page with New Canadians at a Calgary Flames Home Game.
some of the country’s newest citizens.
Fraser said the government recently held a citizenship ceremony partnership with the Calgary Flames, noting the NHL team pulled out all the stops.
Fraser called it an incredible experience joining the new Canadians on the ice for the anthem, adding it is something he will never forget. Organizations like the Flames being so supportive of newcomers speaks volumes about the value of supporting immigration in Canada, said Fraser.
Three members of the St. FX X-Men will suit up for a team of USports men’s hockey all-stars that
Liam Hawel (St. FX Athletics photo)
will face players in Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp. Since 2015, a USports all-star team has played the National Junior Team hopefuls eight times in preparation for the World Junior Hockey Championship.
Matthew Struthers (St. FX Athletics photo)
X-Men players named to the USports all-star team are forwards Liam Hawel, Matthew Struthers and Jacob Hudson. This USports
Jacob Hudson (St. FX Athletics photo)
squad is made up entirely players from the Atlantic University Conference. Two games have been scheduled, Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 12 noon in Moncton
X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. MacLeod, a
Lea MacLeod (St. FX Athletics photo)
fifth year Business student from Dartmouth, NS scored the X-Women’s lone goal in a close 3-1 loss to Saint Mary’s Tuesday night. MacLeod was also named the third star of the game. She currently has 24 points on the season (9G, 15A), good enough for second overall in both AUS and U SPORTS.
X-Men Hockey forward Josh Nelson is STFX Male Athlete
Josh Nelson (St. FX Athletics photo)
of the Week. Nelson, a third year Business student from Lockport, IL scored five goals in two close X-Men losses this week. In their 5-4 overtime loss to Acadia Wednesday, he tallied two of the X goals and was named player of the game. He followed up with a hat trick on Friday, scoring all three X goals in their close 4-3 loss at SMU. Nelson currently has 18 points on the season (13G, 5A), and his 13 goals is tied for second overall in U SPORTS and first in the AUS conference.
A citizens group has announced plans to legally challenge a motion by Antigonish County
Local residents attending the special meeting of Antigonish County Council on October 20th
Council to move ahead with consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish. The group, called Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last Monday it intends to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion.
Spokesperson Anne-Marie Long says Let Antigonish Decide is asking the court to nullify the motion because it believes the municipality has gone well beyond powers granted to them under the Municipal Government Act.
Long says a formal application with the Supreme Court will be filed later this month.
The group is also planning a series of public meetings billed as community updates in Heatherton on December 12th, Lakevale on December 14th and Antigonish on December 16th. Times and locations for the meetings will be posted on their Facebook page and web site.
