Attendance down at the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition as Fewer Students Passed through the Gate

The acting Manager of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, Sean Smith says organizers were pleased with the operations of the Labour Day weekend event. Smith says however the exhibition faced several challenges this year.

Smith says with a midway that catered more to children, it impacted attendance, with fewer students on the exhibition grounds.

Smith says an additional expense it had this year was having to haul water to the grounds because of water restrictions in the town.

Smith says he heard a lot of positive comments related to the midway of how family-friendly the fair was this year. Smith says another positive was the official dedicatation of the horse barn in honour of former exhibition manager Donald MacLellan, who died in December. Smith says a lot of stories were shared about MacLellan from the ceremony.