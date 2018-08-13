ATV Rider in Inverness County injured

RCMP are investigating a crash involving an ATV in Inverness County.

Shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon, Inverness District RCMP were notified of an ATV collision on the Highland Road in Margaree Valley.

A group of riders were travelling on Highland Road when one of the vehicles overturned while turning onto a logging road. The driver and lone rider on the ATV, a 71-year-old man from Sydney, was thrown from the vehicle and was seriously hurt. He was transported by EHS LifeFlight to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney for treatment.