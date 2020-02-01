Listen Live
Sorry, Sam fans. Groundhog Day celebrations at the park are cancelled due to stormy weather in the forecast. Safety first!
Shubenacadie Sam will share his prediction on social media Sunday at 8 am. Follow @ShubenacadieSam or Shubenacadie Wildlife Park on Facebook and Instagram. https://twitter.com/nsgov/status/1223320064063156229
Motorists are getting a break at the pump. Gasoline and diesel prices are down this week. http://bit.ly/3b2PlOH
PC Leader Tim Houston says Liberals Weren’t Prepared f...1:56 pm | Read Full Article
PC leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston says the province wasn’t properly prepared for today, the cut off date for operations at the Boat Harbour Treatment Facility. Houston said the PCS, along with most Nova Scotians, felt it was time to stop using the Boat Harbour treatment plant. When the Boat Harbour Act came […]
YMCA of Cape Breton’s Port Hawkesbury Branch to Close1:13 pm | Read Full Article
The YMCA at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is closing. YMCA of Cape Breton on its Facebook page, says the decision to shutter its Port Hawkesbury branch was made at a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday. The Port Hawkesbury location will shut down on February 22nd. The YMCA says the difficult decison to close […]
Sports Roundup – February 1 *Updated 8:30 AM*7:09 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Thanks to a strong second quarter, the X-Men handed Acadia a 96-59 loss Friday night on Coach K Court. After trailing by three points after the first quarter, the X-Men outpaced the Axemen 24-8 in the second to go up 44-31 at halftime and they never looked back. The X-Men are back in […]