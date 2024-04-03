Audited Financial Statements show Municipality of Pictou County ended the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year in the Black

Pictou County council was presented with the consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2023.

There was a revenue surplus of just under 2 million dollars, with the general operating fund and the water operating fund both reporting a small surplus.

Councillor Andy Thompson asked if council could get monthly updates on the financial progress of the county’s Internet Project, as the numbers showed revenue coming in during the early stages of the program was quite low compared to operational expenses. It was agreed that those numbers would be provided going forward.