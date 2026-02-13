Auds Cove Wind Project in Guysborough County Receives Environment Assessment Approval from the Province

The Aulds Cove Wind Project in Guysborough County received environmental assessment approval Friday.

A release from the province states construction will begin in late this year, with the build pahse employing as many as 150 people. Once operational in late 2027, it is expected to employ 10 to 12 people, full- and part-time, for about 25 years and generate about $1.21 million in municipal tax revenue each year.

The project will generate about 147 megawatts of clean electricity from up to 21 seven-megawatt turbines. The project, owned by Green Current Renewable Energy Development Inc. of Mabou, must comply with 58 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health.