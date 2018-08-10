Yard Sale, August 11, 2018, 9 – 1, 1016 Hwy 316 Upper South River. Childrens items, clothing and more.
Inverness Municipal Council will invite representatives with two provincial government departments to meet with the municipality before the end of August, to discuss recent initiatives regarding broadband Internet connections and coastline protection. The county will ask officials from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Nova Scotia Environment to speak to them before the end of […]
The Judique and District Volunteer Fire Department will get additional assistance from Inverness Municipal Council as the department continues its quest for a new fire truck. Municipal councillors attending their regular monthly meeting Thursday afternoon in Whycocomagh agreed to add an additional 50-thousand-dollars to a loan guarantee approved for the Judique department in April. This […]
The 12th annual John Arther Murphy Seven kilometre Road Race is set for Saturday, August 11. Registration starts at 7:45 at the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre and the run starts at 9. To pre-register, email stewartdonnie88@gmail.com or call 902-968-1598. A breakfast for everyone runs from 9 to 11 a.m.. When asked what has kept […]