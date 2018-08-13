Yard sale, Aug 18, 8 – 12, 41 Celtic Dr St Andrews, cd’s, dvd’s and kids items.
Lost Hikers located in Middle River Area1:17 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP say two hikers are safe after becoming lost on Gairloch Mountain in Middle River, Victoria County over the weekend. Police say on Saturday evening, officers received a call from the hikers, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman. Cape Breton, Cheticamp and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams along with RCMP Police Dog Services […]
ATV Rider in Inverness County injured1:15 pm | Read Full Article
RCMP are investigating a crash involving an ATV in Inverness County. Shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon, Inverness District RCMP were notified of an ATV collision on the Highland Road in Margaree Valley. A group of riders were travelling on Highland Road when one of the vehicles overturned while turning onto a logging road. The driver and lone rider on the […]
Peddle Enjoys Experience at Chicago Blackhawks Development C...1:12 pm | Read Full Article
A local hockey coach said it was a pleasure to see how a big league team operates. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle took part in a Chicago Blackhawks development camp as a guest coach from July 16 -20. He said it was a great experience to see how a top tier organization operates and enjoyed […]