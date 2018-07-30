Yard Sale Saturday Aug. 4 ,2018 from 9 – 1 at 45 Hospital Rd Sherbrooke NS, Clothing, tools, power tools, tires, utility trailer 8×10, clothing goods.
CACL director is happy with public support following move1:10 pm
The Executive Director of CACL Antigonish says he’s overwhelmed by the support his organization and the Legion have received after moving into their new home. Jeff Teasdale says the renovation of the former National Philatelic Centre is a nearly three million dollar project. He says the community has been extremely generous. Teasdale says it has […]
An autopsy is expected following an incident over the weeken...1:06 pm
An autopsy is expected either today or tomorrow to determine what caused the death of local woman. Inverness District RCMP responded to a suspected drowning that claimed the life of a 82-year-old woman from Port Hastings over the weekend. At approximately 3:27 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP were called to Port Hood, near the day park, after kayakers came […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]