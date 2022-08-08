BOY – Fallon and Scott Lawrence, Antigonish
Happy Birthday Oden Bronk of Linwood, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it and invite you to drop in to the radio station to claim it.
Aug 8, Subway Trivia: A survey found that the average person does THIS about 16 times per day. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Because of the continued Heat Warnings, Festival Antigonish is performing a modified version of the Hobbit at the Bauer Theatre. More information available on our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/photos/a.388826109666/10159585611434667/
Antigonish Native Annie Bloomfield Spending the Year as a Re...10:08 am | Read Full Article
An Antigonish native is putting her education in biology to use, working as a research intern in the heart of the thoroughbred horse industry in the United States. Annie Bloomfield has taken a year off from her studies at Western University in London, Ontario to gather data for Kentucky Equine Research, an international equine nutrition […]
Port Bickerton area extends hand to Ukrainian Refugee Family9:43 am | Read Full Article
Residents of the Port Bickerton area have embraced a Ukrainian refugee family. The Schvedas family fled the war their homeland to Poland and arrived in Port Bickerton in May. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also Canada’s Immigration Minister says the generosity included an American couple who have a summer home in the community, […]
Two Antigonish Sisters Represent Nova Scotia at Canada Summe...10:13 am | Read Full Article
Two sisters from Antigonish are competing in the Canada Summer Games, underway in Ontario’s Niagara region. Mairin Canning is competing in Track and Field. She is a two sport athlete, who competes at home in track and field and Soccer. Last season she was a member of the St. FX Women’s Soccer, Cross Country and […]