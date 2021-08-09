Credit card found this morning in the parking lot of Sobeys and NSLC/ Antigonish. It has been passed in to Bill at the Antigonish NSLC.
Guysborough-Tracadie PC candidate Greg Morrow says he's hearing a lot about health care and roads as he travels the riding. http://bit.ly/3yBkOmv
No one was hurt in a fire that heavily damaged a home in Pictou County over the weekend. http://bit.ly/3xzLanu
Province Identifies Seven New Cases of COVID-192:01 pm | Read Full Article
There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia since the last time statistics were updated on Friday. Four of the cases are in Central and two are in Western Zone, all related to travel. The remaining one case, in Northern Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case. There have been […]
Local Fishing Ports Receiving funding for Upgrades from Fede...9:34 am | Read Full Article
Several local fishing ports are benefiting from money set aside in the federal budget for improvements. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government has committed an additional $300 million dollars to build out small craft harbour infrastructure to sustain good paying jobs in the fishery. Fraser says about $8.2 million of that has […]
Sports Roundup – August 86:12 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced the IWK 250 Super Weekend has been rescheduled for September 9 to 11 in anticipation of eased restrictions as the province enters Phase 5 of its Reopening Plan. The signature event was originally set for July, but postponed so as many fans as possible can […]