Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 4656 Dunmore Road. Household items
It will be later than usual this season before ice is re-installed at the Antigonish Arena. For now, Arena Association officials are looking at early October. http://bit.ly/3hNb2VI
The province has announced two new COVID-19 infections, both travel related. http://bit.ly/2P9Hk0K
The Antigonish Arena Association is eyeing early October for the re-installation of ice at the facility. Following an association meeting on Monday, board chair and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they will work with Public Health, Hockey Nova Scotia and Antigonish Minor Hockey to see how the ice rental system will work and make […]
The province is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. It’s the first new cases of the virus in more than two weeks. The last new infection was detected on July 15th. Health and Wellness Department officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone and are Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada. The two […]
The Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame in Petitcodiac, New Brunswick is planning an expansion. The addition will include a large banquet room capable of hosting larger functions such as the hall’s induction ceremony. There will also be additional space for the Hall of Fame museum, allowing the facility to display more of its growing collection […]