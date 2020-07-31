Starting today you will have to wear a non-medical mask in indoor public places. For those without ready access to a mask, the province is making non-medical reusable cloth masks available to the public at libraries and museums for free. http://bit.ly/2EsWuvV
The Antigonish Arena Association is eyeing early October for the re-installation of ice at the facility. Following an association meeting on Monday, board chair and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they will work with Public Health, Hockey Nova Scotia and Antigonish Minor Hockey to see how the ice rental system will work and make […]
The province is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. It’s the first new cases of the virus in more than two weeks. The last new infection was detected on July 15th. Health and Wellness Department officials say the new cases are in the Central Zone and are Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada. The two […]
The Maritime Motorsports Hall of Fame in Petitcodiac, New Brunswick is planning an expansion. The addition will include a large banquet room capable of hosting larger functions such as the hall’s induction ceremony. There will also be additional space for the Hall of Fame museum, allowing the facility to display more of its growing collection […]