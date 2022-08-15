BOY – Lucinda and Clifford Lee, Lake Ainslie Chapel Road
Happy Birthday Charlotte Dwyer of St Andrews, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it, we invite you to drop into the station Mon - Fri 9 - 5 to claim it and then pick up your treats at Tim's on James St. Enjoy....
Aug 15 Subway Trivia: : 85% of us love the smell of this, but the rest think it stinks. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou and Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Rain, rain everywhere! Tonight's performance (Aug 14) of The Hobbit will take place indoors at the Bauer Theatre. Ticket holders are advised to check their inbox for an email from our box office with more details.
Two men arrested in Stellarton facing drug and weapon charge...1:06 pm | Read Full Article
On August 11, at approximately 10:00pm, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Stellarton Police Service and the Westville Police Service, executed a search warrant at a residence on Pleasant Street in Stellarton. As a result, police seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, digital scales, a firearm, and ammunition. […]
Federal funding going towards Arisaig interpretive centre10:31 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Arisaig last week to announce funding for a new interpretive centre. Fraser said the Arisaig community development association is planning a lobster and marine life interpretive centre near the local lighthouse as a tourism draw, adding the federal government is offering $110,000 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency […]
Sports Roundup – Aug 146:35 am | Read Full Article
The two tournament favourites in the world junior hockey championship boosted their unbeaten records on Saturday in Edmonton. Canada improved to 3-and-0 with a 5-1 winover the previously unbeaten Czechia. Mason McTavish had two goals for Canada. Earlier in the day, the U-S-A crushed Austria 7-0 to improve to 2-and-0, while Germany beat winless Switzerland […]