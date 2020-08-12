Public Notice: Effective August 12, 2020, the Town of Antigonish has initiated a mandatory water conservation order to all Town and fringe area water utility customers, which includes all residential and commercial properties. For more information, visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/mandatory-water-conservation-order-effective-august-12.html
It’s another day of no new infections of COVID-19 in the province. The last new infections were recorded on August 2nd, two cases related to travel outside Canada. The number of infections to date remains at 1,071; 64 have died. There are no active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Yesterday, the QEII Health Sciences […]
RCMP say a 56-year-old Whycocomagh man has died in a motorcycle crash. Victoria District RCMP say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Monday on the Cabot Trail near Middle River. Police say the driver, the lone person on the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. An RCMP Collision Analyst was at the crash site. […]
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]