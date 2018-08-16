Yard sale August 17th, 18th and 19th at from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 121 Summerside Road
The impact of the Special Olympics National Summer Games are still being felt in Antigonish Town and County. https://t.co/U4ZSJStNMo
The Mayor of Antigonish Laurie Boucher says we will likely see more collaborations similar to CACL Antigonish and the Antigonish Legion in future. https://t.co/t4GqH2ONX2
Five Candidates Seek PC Party Leadersh1:45 pm | Read Full Article
The slate of candidates vying for leader of the Nova Scotia PC Party is now official. The deadlines for both the last day to enter the race and the required second deposit of 10-thousand dollars has passed. Five candidates are in the running, including one local resident, Pictou East MLA Tim Houston. There are also […]
Antigonish Mayor says Efforts of Volunteers Key to the succe...1:21 pm | Read Full Article
Even after a week or so, it is still hard to put into words the effects of Special Olympics Canada National Summer games had on the community and vice versa. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she heard phrases like fantastic, awesome and welcoming bandied about. Boucher said the volunteers who went out of their way […]
Peddle finds Recruits for X-Men Hockey Close to Home1:23 pm | Read Full Article
A local university coach didn’t have to look too far for recent slate of recruits. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle recently announced six recruits for the 2018-2019 season are from Atlantic Canada. Will Bower, Will Thompson, Adam Howell, Bailey Webster, Matt Graham, and Blade Mann-Dixon are all east coasters who will vie for […]