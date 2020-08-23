GIRL – Meagan Kenny and Alex MacInnis, Heatherton
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonoish Jr Bulldog toonie tumble draw, #1650 drawn, but not played, next week's draw worth about $1500.
Today is a very special day for those of us who like that ooey gooey concoction served in a boat called the "Banana Split" ----It's the day for it.... So, why not make one yours 🙂
Gas is up and diesel is down6:48 am | Read Full Article
Gasoline prices took a bit of a jump today. Gasoline is up 1.7 cents per litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is 96.6 cents in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s 97.4. The price of diesel is down. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is 88 […]
Lynn Chisholm aims for Inverness council seat6:47 am | Read Full Article
Lynn Chisholm is running for Inverness county council. Chisholm, who was raised in Mabou and now lives in Port Hood, worked as a teacher assistant with the former Strait Regional School Board for 23 years. She said she understands the needs, issues and concerns of local residents, having been a member of several community organizations […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]