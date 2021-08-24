GIRL – Bailey Hayne and Ryan VanOirschot, Ashdale
Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs toonie tumble. Ellen MacDonald of Antigonish played her number #1176, and won $2280. Next draw is coming up August 30.
Looking for some work, here's something:
Hawthorne Convenience has a Part Time/Casual Clerk’s position available for evenings and weekends.
Please leave a resume at the store or email it to jellowholdingsltd@ns.aliantzinc.ca
Pictou County Council adopts Budget7:17 am | Read Full Article
After much debate and discussion, both publicly and in-camera, Pictou County Council passed its budget for the current fiscal year. Total spending for the General Operating Budget is $18.736 million, with the tax rates set at 81.55 cents per $100 of assessment for residential and resource properties, and $1.82 point 55 per $100 assessment for […]
Province Identifies 17 New Cases of COVID-19, Phase 5 of Re-...4:59 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 17 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. Eleven of the cases are in Central Zone. Six are related to travel. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases. Four cases are in Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two cases are in Western Zone […]
Sports Roundup – August 22 *Updated 7:45 AM*6:10 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Craig Slaunwhite picked up the checkered flag at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, winning the Wilson Equipment Summer Sizzler Twin 75’s. Cole Butcher and Nicholas Naugle were second and third respectively, with Jarrett Butcher and Kyle Reid rounding out the top five. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish led the most laps during the race, […]