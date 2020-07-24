Yard sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 259 Old Beaver Road. Items from The Old Cameron Farm.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Starting next Friday, wearing a mask will be mandatory in most indoor public places in the province, http://bit.ly/3jFMTSu
Lost in Antigonish: a set of keys on a red dice lanyard. If found, please contact 902-318-0351.
Masks will be Mandatory in Indoor Public Places6:06 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Stephen McNeil and the province’s Chief Medical of Health, Dr. Robert Strang have announced that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places beginning next Friday, July 31st. McNeil says as we open our economy, schools and communities we must continue to be vigilant to minimize the impact of a second wave of […]
No New Cases of COVID-19; Province Extends State of Emergenc...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
It’s been more than a week since the province had its last new COVID-19 case. The province announced there were no new infections today. The last new COVID-19 case was identified last Wednesday, July 15th. There is one active case of the virus. No one is in hospital with the virus and there are no […]
Two Local Officials honored by Hockey Nova Scotia12:39 pm | Read Full Article
A pair of hockey enthusiasts recently received recognition from Hockey Nova Scotia. Brent MacEachern, with the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association, received the Jacques Comeau Award while Max Sinnis, with the Picotu County Minor Hockey Association, received the house coach of the year award. Facebook Twitter