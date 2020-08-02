Yard Sale from Noon to 5pm at 36 Granville Drive
Amherst police have arrested Christopher McKay, subject of a Canada-Wide warrant, during a traffic stop in Amherst NS. McKay was a passenger in the vehicle and was recognized by Police. A loaded firearm and drugs were also located during the arrest resulting in new charges.
Found: a man's brown wallet, including cards and birth certificate. Call XFM to claim... 902-863-1771
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia11:51 am | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the total number of positive cases of the virus at 1,069; 64 have died. There are two active cases of COVID-19. There are no people in hospital as a result of the virus; 1.003 cases are now resolved. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s […]
Antigonish Arena Association Looking at Early October for Re...12:29 pm | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Arena Association is eyeing early October for the re-installation of ice at the facility. Following an association meeting on Monday, board chair and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they will work with Public Health, Hockey Nova Scotia and Antigonish Minor Hockey to see how the ice rental system will work and make […]
Sports Roundup – August 26:34 am | Read Full Article
Game 1 between the Jets and Flames went to Calgary. The Flames rode superior special teams to a 4-1 win over the demoralized Jets to start their qualifying-round series. Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele left early in the first period favouring his left leg, and his team never bounced back. Defenceman Jeff Petry scored the winner […]