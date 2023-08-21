Listen Live
Heatherton Bingo is cancelled for Sunday due to limited parking because of AGR playoffs.
It's Summer Sizzler day! Join us for the East Coast International 150, Crossroads Legends 50, the Anchor Toyota Hot Rod Classic - and @ProStockTour 250th-race celebrations. Pit opens at 11, advance ticket holders in at 1, box office sales start at 2, racing at 4 p.m.!
Local Officials in Antigonish Town and County Meet to discus...9:47 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Regional Emergency management team, a joint team between the town and county of Antigonish, met recently to prepare for Hurricane season. Hurricane season generally runs from June until the end of November, with forecasters predicting 14 to 21 named storms this year and between six and 11 of them becoming hurricanes. Antigonish County CAO […]
Former Lumber Mill in North Grant Transitions to Performance...9:43 am | Read Full Article
A former working lumber mill that operated for about 50 years in North Grant, Antigonish County is being repurposed into a performance space. The building is being renovated by local actor, director, playwright and musician Laura Teasdale and her father Charlie on their family property. Laura Teasdale says it all began when her […]
Pictou County Albions Win Nova Scotia Intermediate AAA Baseb...9:26 am | Read Full Article
The Pictou County Albions are Nova Scotia Intermediate AAA Baseball Champions, their first provincial title in more than a decade. In the provnicial championship held over the weekend in Halifax and Dartmouth, the Albions blanked Hammonds Plains in the final 2-0