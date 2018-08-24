Multi family yard sale August 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highway 316, Lower South River.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The founding Director of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Dr. Donald Abelson is excited about his new role. Abelson arrives at @stfxuniversity in January. https://t.co/LSJcHayMoB
You won't see much of a change at the pumps when you fill your car up today. https://t.co/91ftaHMN25
Founding Director of Mulroney Institute of Government sees n...9:53 am | Read Full Article
A recent addition to the X family says he looks forward to stepping into his new role. StFX University recently named Dr. Donald Abelson as the founding Director of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, and the inaugural ECN Capital Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations. Abelson is considered a specialist in Canadian-American relations, U.S. politics and […]
Gasoline and Diesel Fall Less than Half a Cent a Litre8:44 am | Read Full Article
There’s not much change at the gas pump this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline and Diesel prices are down, but not by much, fourth tenths of a cent a litre. Minimum prices for regular self serve unleaded are $1.23.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.24 on Cape Breton […]
Dumoulin wins Bumper to Bumper 30012:37 pm | Read Full Article
LP Dumoulin continued his strong season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series yesterday by winning the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway. It’s his third win of the season. He’s also posted five top five finishes in the first eight races of the season. Cole Powell finished second, followed by DJ Kennington. Donald Chisholm […]