Yard sale Saturday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 Pine Street, Antigonish.
Lease Agreement Reached for Skatepark Park in Antigonish1:43 pm | Read Full Article
A skatepark is coming. There is a lease agreement in place between StFX University and organizers including the Antigonish Skate Park Collective and the town and county of Antigonish for the space located near the former Antigonish County Municipal building. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said they have been looking for a possible location for a […]
Pieridae Energy acquires Company with Natural Gas Holdings i...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
An important development for a Calgary-based company that’s hoping to build an Liquefied Natural Gas export facility in Goldboro, Guysborough County. Pieridae Energy says it’s entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ikkuma Resources. Ikkuma holds extensive producing natural gas and gas-prone reserves primarily in the central Alberta […]
Dumoulin wins Bumper to Bumper 30012:37 pm | Read Full Article
LP Dumoulin continued his strong season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series yesterday by winning the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway. It’s his third win of the season. He’s also posted five top five finishes in the first eight races of the season. Cole Powell finished second, followed by DJ Kennington. Donald Chisholm […]