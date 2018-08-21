Yard sale August 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at 645 Monks Head Road, Pomquet.
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says work to begin on replacin...10:07 am | Read Full Article
A local MLA says some drivers in his constituency will see an end to delays. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said a temporary bridge will go up at Captain’s River in Harbourview by the fall as part of a paving project from the area through Port Hood. MacMaster said there were a lot of delays this year at […]
Environment Minister seeks more information on Environmental...8:51 am | Read Full Article
Provincial Enviroment Minister, Margaret Miller, says she needs more information before she can sign off on a proposed expansion of a quarry in Pictou County. Last month, S. W. Weeks Construction registered the expansion of its MacLellans Mountain Quarry for an Environmental Assessment The company says the project encompasses an expansion area of 32.8 hectares […]
Dumoulin wins Bumper to Bumper 30012:37 pm | Read Full Article
LP Dumoulin continued his strong season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series yesterday by winning the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway. It’s his third win of the season. He’s also posted five top five finishes in the first eight races of the season. Cole Powell finished second, followed by DJ Kennington. Donald Chisholm […]