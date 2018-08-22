Moving sale August 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 61 Bonvie Road, Tracadie – Off the Summerside Road.
A renowned expert in Canada-US relations, Dr. Donald Abelson, will be @stfxuniversity first Director of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government. https://t.co/5fUtO4ioPF
The President of the Nova Scotia Landowners and Forest Fibre Producers Association, Kingsley Brown is welcoming a new provincial report on forest practices. Brown says many of the recommendations mirror practices already in place locally. https://t.co/QAql4v6uUc
Dr. Donald Abelson appointed Founding Director of Brian Mulr...8:25 am | Read Full Article
A specialist in Canadian-American relations, US Politics and US foreign policy has been named the founding Director of St. FX University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the inaugural ECN Capital Chair in Canada-US Relations. Dr. Donald Abelson comes to St. FX from Western University in London, Ontario where spent the past 25 years in […]
Local Forestry Leader Applauds Recommendations in Provincial...7:54 am | Read Full Article
The head of a provincial foresters association said local landowners should be proud following the release of a recent report on forest practices. After a year-long process, University of King’s College president Bill Lahey today submitted his independent review of the province’s forest practices and recommendations to Minister of Lands and Forestry Iain Rankin. Lahey […]
Dumoulin wins Bumper to Bumper 30012:37 pm | Read Full Article
LP Dumoulin continued his strong season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series yesterday by winning the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside International Speedway. It’s his third win of the season. He’s also posted five top five finishes in the first eight races of the season. Cole Powell finished second, followed by DJ Kennington. Donald Chisholm […]