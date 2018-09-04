A BOY born to Bobbi Clark and JC Cyr of Inverness
Public feedback is being sought on restoring saltmarsh along the Northumberland Strait. https://t.co/LLqT66eoho
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has received a promotion. He is now a parliamentary secretary to the federal Environment Minister, Catherine McKenna. https://t.co/bpQ9CLSNew
Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition declared a success1:34 pm | Read Full Article
The manager of the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition in Antigonish is pleased with the event this year. Donald MacLellan says more than 12,000 people passed through the fair gates. That’s up from last year. MacLellan says the addition of well known Inverness County entertainer Ashley MacIsaac helped boost the numbers. However, there was some sad news […]
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser named Parliamentary Secretary11:18 am | Read Full Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently named Central Nova MP Sean Fraser as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. Fraser said he is honoured by the appointment. Duties as secretary to the minister could include taking questions during question period, working with other MPS, and partnering with stakeholders on policy on […]
Sock it Away wins 4th Straight Atlanic Sires Stakes Win10:22 am | Read Full Article
Sock It Away continued his winning ways at Inverness Raceway on Sunday afternoon. The 3 year-old pacing gelding had his fourth straight Atlantic Sires Stakes win of the season, as he continues to dominate the leader board. Marc Campbell handled the driving duties for trainer Kevin MacLean and owner Reg MacPherson of Stratford, PEI. The […]