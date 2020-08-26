Indoor yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16 Napean Street, Port Hawkesbury. Moving sale with many household items. Masks and social distancing required.
A number of power outages from last night's thunderstorms. All should be back on by 11 am. http://outagemap.nspower.ca/external/default.html
Happy Birthday Jenna Myette of Havre Boucher, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats. You're coupon will be mailed to the address provided, thanks and enjoy.
Liberal leadership to be decided in February10:24 am | Read Full Article
The dates are set for the provincial liberal leadership race. The Nova Scotia Liberal Party will select a new leader for the party and premier for the province on February 6. Deadline for nominations is October 9. Dr. Joseph Khoury, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, said it’s a relatively short time-span for a […]
Fraser considering provincial leadership run10:22 am | Read Full Article
A local MP is considering a run at the provincial Liberal leadership. With Premier Stephen McNeil announcing his decision to step down as premier and head of the Nova Scotia Liberal party, the party is now gearing up for a leadership convention, set for February 6. Among the early names mentioned as potential candidates is […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]