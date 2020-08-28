Yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 15 Alex Terrace. Miscellaneous items. Please social distance and wear a mask.
Happy Birthday Ethan Chisholm of Heatherton, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats.
Subway Trivia: By the time school starts, the average family has 9 of these. What? Breakfast for 2 awaits. Page link here: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
StFX student faces further discipline from university2:12 pm | Read Full Article
A StFX student who was fined $1,000 for not self isolating faces further punishment from the university. On August 24, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint about a student from outside of the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating. Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the individual was in violation of Health Protection Act. On August 25, police […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]