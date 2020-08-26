The dates are set for the provincial liberal leadership race. The Nova Scotia Liberal Party will select a new leader for the party and premier for the province on February 6. Deadline for nominations is October 9. Dr. Joseph Khoury, president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, said it’s a relatively short time-span for a […]
A local MP is considering a run at the provincial Liberal leadership. With Premier Stephen McNeil announcing his decision to step down as premier and head of the Nova Scotia Liberal party, the party is now gearing up for a leadership convention, set for February 6. Among the early names mentioned as potential candidates is […]
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]