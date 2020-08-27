Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 81 Church Street, Antigonish. Two family yard sale.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Work on the railway crossing today east end Antigonish. Reports of very long waits, give yourself extra time.
Good morning, a sunny day, will stay breezy and temps low 20's. Gas is up 2.5 cents a liter in New Brunswick this morning for regular, diesel is down .3 , Nova Scotia will adjust prices tonight.. Time to fill up. Have a great day.
StFX student faces further discipline from university2:12 pm | Read Full Article
A StFX student who was fined $1,000 for not self isolating faces further punishment from the university. On August 24, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint about a student from outside of the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating. Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the individual was in violation of Health Protection Act. On August 25, police […]
Antigonish RCMP fine university student for not self isolati...9:17 am | Read Full Article
Police fined a university student in Antigonish $1,000 for violating the Health Protection Act (HPA). On August 24, Antigonish RCMP received a complaint about a student from outside of the Atlantic Bubble not self-isolating. Upon further investigation, RCMP officers determined that the individual was in violation of Health Protection Act. On August 25, police issued […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]