Multi family yard sale August 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gaspereaux Lake.
Elizabeth Abler of Antigonish is seen celebrating her Special Olympics 2018 Summer Games gold medal in 50 metre freestyle! Jessica Gillis of Antigonish won two bronze medals yesterday, in 50 meter Freestyle and 50 metre backstroke.
Wanted Wed for 1 August 2018. Charges involve the discharge of a firearm in a public area.
Provincial funding for ESREN9:46 am | Read Full Article
On August 1, Premier Stephen McNeil announced $100,000 in funding for a connector program to be delivered by the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network. A release from the province states the program connects businesses, groups and volunteers to residents interested in starting or building upon their career in Nova Scotia. The idea is to assist recent […]
Environment and Climate Change Canada is looking into a loca...1:41 pm | Read Full Article
A spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada stated the Enforcement Branch received notification by the National Environmental Emergencies Centre of a fish kill at the Antigonish landing on July 28. A release from the ECCC stated enforcement officers conducted an inspection on site and collected fish samples for analysis and, should they become aware […]
Former X-Men Nathan Chiarlitti named to Academic All-America...7:36 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX X-Men Hockey standout Nathan Chiarlitti has received more honours for this achievements both on and off the ice. Chiarlitti, who just wrapped up his five year varsity career with McGill, was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Team. The distinction was awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizing […]