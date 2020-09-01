BOY – Joy Jezreel Cagas and Richel Benzuela, Gillis Way
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Antigonish County Council has approved the donation of a property on Appleseed Drive for a 12-unit affordable housing project. http://bit.ly/3gKtqxD
No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:57 pm | Read Full Article
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of infections to date in the province at 1,083 There are six active cases of the virus, one less than yesterday. No one is in hospital with the virus. On Monday, the province identified one case in the Western Zone; a […]
Antigonish County Council approves Donation of Land on Apple...9:43 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish County Council has agreed to donate a piece to land to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. At a special meeting Monday night, Council approved the transfer of the property on Appleseed Drive to the society. Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says discussions with the society about the land for an affordable housing project began […]
Tremaine Signs with The ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers10:23 am | Read Full Article
Former St. FX Hockey X-Men Captain Mark Tremaine has signed a contract for the upcoming season with the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers, an affliate of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs. Tremaine made his professional debut as a member of the Growlers last season, appearing in five games, and had one assist before the season was cut […]