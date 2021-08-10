BOY – Selena and James Martin, Whycocomagh
Inverness PC Incumbent Allan MacMaster says rural roads a concern in his riding. http://bit.ly/3jFcSKW
Province Identifies One New Case of COVID-193:45 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The case is in Central Zone and related to travel. That raises the number of active cases of the virus in the province to 17, one person is in hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,239 tests on Monday. Facebook Twitter
Guysborough-Tracadie NDP candidate Matt Stickland says affor...10:12 am | Read Full Article
Guysborough-Tracadie NDP candidate Matt Stickland says concerns about affordable housing, health care, and open pit gold mining are the main things he is hearing from residents. Stickland, a Navy veteran who served for 10 years in the armed forces, said one of the ways the NDP are looking to help with housing is the implementation […]
Sports Roundup – August 86:12 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Riverside International Speedway in James River has announced the IWK 250 Super Weekend has been rescheduled for September 9 to 11 in anticipation of eased restrictions as the province enters Phase 5 of its Reopening Plan. The signature event was originally set for July, but postponed so as many fans as possible can […]