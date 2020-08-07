Yard sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 12 Noah Park. Miscellaneous items
Public Notice: The Town of Antigonish Water Utility is encouraging customers within Town and the fringe area to please conserve water until further notice.
Found: cell phone on Sherbooke Road, close to Marsh Road, Leil Lane, and Auto Trim and Signs. To claim, please call 902-922-3495.
Liberal Party President says the Province Achieved Many Posi...4:58 pm | Read Full Article
The President of the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia Joseph Khoury of Antigonish believes history will treat Premier Stephen McNeil’s stewardship of the province as a great legacy. McNeil announced yesterday he will be stepping down as party leader and premier once a successor is chosen. Khoury says under McNeil’s leadership, the government created unprecedented economic […]
The 44th Seamen’s Memorial in Canso Set for Sunday4:51 pm | Read Full Article
The 44th Seamen’s Memorial in Canso is set for Sunday at 2 p.m.. Hosted by the Canso Lions Club, the service will remember fishers who lost their lives while working in the fishery and draws attention to the hazards associated with the fishery and its importance to many Nova Scotia communities. Family members and residents […]
Westville’s Lisa Haley to Coach Hungarian Women’...11:21 am | Read Full Article
Pictou County native Lisa Haley has been named head coach of the Hungarian Women’s National Hockey Team. Haley, from Westville, will take over a team that will compete in next year’s Women’s World Hockey Championship in Halifax and Truro. Haley coached the Saint Mary’s Huskies Women’s Hockey Team for 14 seasons, before taking over the […]