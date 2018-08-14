A GIRL born to Laura and Bryan Murphy of Clydesdale
Local community centres received some help from the province this week. Through the province, St. Michael’s Parish Hall in Inverness received $26,500 to replace windows and install new siding; Cranton Cross Road Community Centre in Margaree Centre received $50,000 for roof and heating upgrades; Societe Mi-Careme of St. Joseph du Moine is getting $31,000 for […]
Unionized employees at three East Coast Credit Union Branches in Pictou and Antigonish Counties have voted 97 per cent in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement. Unifor local 2107 represents 44 full and part-time workers, mostly women in Antigonish, New Glasgow and St. Andrews. Union officials say the new collective agreement maintains the Defined […]
A local university coach didn’t have to look too far for recent slate of recruits. StFX X-Men hockey coach Brad Peddle recently announced six recruits for the 2018-2019 season are from Atlantic Canada. Will Bower, Will Thompson, Adam Howell, Bailey Webster, Matt Graham, and Blade Mann-Dixon are all east coasters who will vie for […]