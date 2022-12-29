Augy Jones Appointed a Panel Member to Make Recommendations to Address Environmental Racism

The province is setting up a panel to make recommendations to address environmental racism. It’s one of the government’s committments to diversity, equity and inclusion in the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act.

The first panel member appointed by the province is Augy Jones. His first duties are to make recommendations on the panel’s work through the development of draft terms of reference and suggest other panel members. Jones will submit his findings by the end of February. The panel is to make its proposals by next December.

Jones, the son of civil-rights activists Rocky and Joan Jones, is the Principal of the NSCC’s Akerley Campus. Prior to his appointment at NSCC, Jones had held several roles at St. FX University, including Manager of Student Experience and head coach of the school’s varsity women’s basketball team.