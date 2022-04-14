AUS announces Fall Varsity Sports Schedule

Atlantic University Sport has released its fall schedule for Women’s Rugby, men’s football, men’s

and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country.

X-Women Rugby will open its season on the road, as the defending AUS champions take on the UPEI Panthers in Charlottetown on September 10th.

The defending AUS champion X-Men Football team kicks off its regular season August 27th, hosting the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer begins play on September 9th, with the X-Men and X-Women teams hosting Acadia.

The men’s and women’s cross-country season gets underway on September 17th with the St. FX Invitational Meet in Antigonish. The X-Women are defending AUS champions. Schedules can be found at www.atlanticuniversitysport.com.

The winter sports schedule will be announced later