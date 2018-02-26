AUS announces the Conference Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year Award will be named after St. FX Coach Bernie Chisholm

A fitting tribute to retiring St. FX Cross Country and Track and Field Coach Bernie Chisholm. Atlantic University Sport has announced the AUS Men’s Cross Country

Coach of the Year will be named in Chisholm’s honour.

Chisholm has led the St. FX Cross Country program for the past 32 seasons, winning 17 AUS banners, eight for the X-Women and nine for the X-Men. Eleven of his runners have won 14 AUS titles, including his successor, Olympian Eric Gillis, the 2003 CIS champion, who will lead the program, starting next season.

Chisholm also led this X-Women to a 2007 CIS Bronze Medal, and the X-Men to a CIS silver medal in 2008 and a CIS bronze medal in 2010.

He’s also coached the track and field teams for more than 15 years, including an AUS banner for the X-Men in 2014.