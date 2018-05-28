AUS announces Winter Sports Schedule

Atlantic University Sport recently announced its winter sports schedules for the 2018-2019 season.

The X-Women Hockey team host the Dalhousie Tigers on October 12 while the X-Men’s first home game on September 29, when they take on the St. Mary’s Huskies. The X-Men’s season begins with a road game against the Acadia Axemen on September 28.

The X-Women basketball team are set to begin their season with a home game against UNB on November 2. The X-Men will also tangle with the Varsity Reds at home later the same night.